US and South Korean soldiers pose on a floating bridge on the Hantan river during a joint military exercise in 2015. Photo: AP
South Korean workers at US military bases to go back to work after temporary funding deal reached
- Around 4,000 civilian employees were put on unpaid leave in April after funds to pay their salaries ran out with talks stalled on cost-sharing
- US has around 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea to defend it against the nuclear-armed North
Topic | South Korea
