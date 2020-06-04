North Korean defectors and other activists have long flown balloons across the border carrying leaflets that criticise Kim over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions. Photo: EPA
North Korea threatens to abandon military agreement with the South over leaflets criticising Kim Jong-un
- North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong said South would ‘pay a dear price’ if leaflets continue to be sent across the border by defectors and activists
- Military pact was signed during summits between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in in 2018 but little action has followed from the agreements
