North Korean defectors and other activists have long flown balloons across the border carrying leaflets that criticise Kim over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions. Photo: EPA
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea threatens to abandon military agreement with the South over leaflets criticising Kim Jong-un

  • North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong said South would ‘pay a dear price’ if leaflets continue to be sent across the border by defectors and activists
  • Military pact was signed during summits between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in in 2018 but little action has followed from the agreements
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-PressePark Chan-kyong
Agence France-Presse and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 11:18am, 4 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean defectors and other activists have long flown balloons across the border carrying leaflets that criticise Kim over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE