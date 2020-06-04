Violent crime is rare in Japan, and weapons are tightly controlled. Photo: Handout
Japanese student arrested after killing two members of his family with a crossbow, reports say
- Police in Takarazuka city in Hyogo region in western Japan arrested the college student at the scene of the incident in a residential neighbourhood
- National broadcaster NHK said police were alerted when a woman called saying: ‘My grandchild shot me with an arrow’
Topic | Crime
