Violent crime is rare in Japan, and weapons are tightly controlled. Photo: Handout
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese student arrested after killing two members of his family with a crossbow, reports say

  • Police in Takarazuka city in Hyogo region in western Japan arrested the college student at the scene of the incident in a residential neighbourhood
  • National broadcaster NHK said police were alerted when a woman called saying: ‘My grandchild shot me with an arrow’
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:52pm, 4 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Violent crime is rare in Japan, and weapons are tightly controlled. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE