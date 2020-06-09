North Korean students take part in a rally denouncing “defectors from the North” as they march from the Pyongyang Youth Park Open-Air Theatre to Kim Il-sung Square on Monday. Photo: AFP
North Korea says it will cut communication with ‘enemy’ South Korea, state media reports
- Severing of hotlines between two countries will be first step towards shutting down all means of contact
- Pyongyang has been lashing out at Seoul over defectors sending leaflets and other material into the North
