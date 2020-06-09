Fans cheer at the K-pop World Festival on October 11, 2019, in Changwon. Photo: AFP
BTS Army and K-pop fans: the unexpected allies of the US protests and Black Lives Matter
- When K-pop sensation BTS expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, they triggered a wave of support from their international fans
- K-pop experts say zealous activism by fans is nothing new, with die-hard fans often doing whatever it takes to support their favourite stars
