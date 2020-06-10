Protesters in the Japanese city of Osaka during a rally organised by supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Photo: EPA
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka doubles down on support for Black Lives Matter after being told to ‘stay in her lane’
- Former world No. 1 describes George Floyd’s death as ‘a torturous murder on camera’ after her support for protests exposed her to criticism
- Japanese broadcaster NHK this week apologised for an animation that sought to explain the US protests but did not mention Floyd or police brutality
