North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea issues veiled threat to US elections for interfering in peninsula affairs
- In comments to state media, a foreign ministry official in Pyongyang said the US should ‘hold its tongue’ unless it wants to ‘experience a hair-raiser’
- It is unclear what North Korea would do to disrupt the election or cause problems for US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign
Topic | North Korea
