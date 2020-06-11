Two people wearing face masks embrace on the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, on March 30. Photo: Reuters
Japan scientists unlock the secret to the perfect hug
- A team from Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared to from parents
- The researchers kept the length of the hug to 20 seconds as ‘it was almost impossible to avoid infant’s bad mood during a one-minute or longer hold’
