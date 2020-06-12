US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarised zone. Photo: Reuters
‘An empty promise’: North Korea sees no reason to maintain relations between Kim and Trump, state media says
- North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said that US policies prove Washington remains a long-term threat to the North Korean state and its people
