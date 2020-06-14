A street in Tokyo's Shinjuku area is crowded with people on Sunday, June 14. The metropolitan government confirmed that a number of new coronavirus infections were linked to the city’s nightlife district. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo reports jump in coronavirus cases, many linked to nightclubs
- The Japanese capital saw 47 new Covid-19 cases, with 18 linked to nightlife establishments in Shinjuku. This is the biggest daily jump since May 5
- Japan’s state of emergency declaration was lifted on May 25, and authorities are working to prevent a second wave of infections in the nightclub district
