People wearing face masks march during a Black Lives Matter protest in Tokyo, Japan, following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd. Photo: Reuters
Human chain in Berlin, march in Tokyo as world protests against racism continue
- Thousands marched in Tokyo and Wellington on Sunday to mourn George Floyd and seek change
- In Berlin, people formed a 9km chain in a message against racism
Topic | George Floyd protests
