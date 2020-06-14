People wearing face masks march during a Black Lives Matter protest in Tokyo, Japan, following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd. Photo: Reuters
Human chain in Berlin, march in Tokyo as world protests against racism continue

  • Thousands marched in Tokyo and Wellington on Sunday to mourn George Floyd and seek change
  • In Berlin, people formed a 9km chain in a message against racism
Associated Press
Updated: 11:46pm, 14 Jun, 2020

