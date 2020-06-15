A section of the Yahagifuru River in Japan, which the suitcase was found alongside. Photo: Twitter
Japan police arrest Chinese national after woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase
- The victim, identified as 37-year-old Chinese national Wang Mou, was last seen by her Japanese resident brother in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district last July
- Her remains were found by the banks of a river three months later. Byao Jong Li, 31, has been charged with their improper disposal, investigations pending
Topic | Japan
