A section of the Yahagifuru River in Japan, which the suitcase was found alongside. Photo: Twitter
Japan police arrest Chinese national after woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase

  • The victim, identified as 37-year-old Chinese national Wang Mou, was last seen by her Japanese resident brother in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district last July
  • Her remains were found by the banks of a river three months later. Byao Jong Li, 31, has been charged with their improper disposal, investigations pending
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 2:29pm, 15 Jun, 2020

