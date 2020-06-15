Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono said his ministry has decided to suspend unpopular plans to deploy a costly land-based US missile combat systems aimed at bolstering the country’s defence against escalating threats from North Korea. Photo: AP
Japan decides to scrap US land-based Aegis Ashore missile defence system
- Defence Minister Taro Kono said the deployment process was stopped after the safety of two planned host communities could not be ensured
- Japan had already spent US$1.7 billion on the project but not everything will go to waste as it is compatible with those used on Japanese destroyers
Topic | Japan
Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono said his ministry has decided to suspend unpopular plans to deploy a costly land-based US missile combat systems aimed at bolstering the country’s defence against escalating threats from North Korea. Photo: AP