South Korean soldiers leaving a guard post near the Demilitarised Zone. Photo: EPA
North Korea is preparing to send troops into DMZ, state media says
- The 1953 Armistice Agreement that ended fighting in the Korean war led to a 4km-wide DMZ buffer being established across the peninsula
- Threats towards South Korea have intensified since activist groups sent anti-Kim leaflets by balloon across the border into North Korea early this month
Topic | North Korea
South Korean soldiers leaving a guard post near the Demilitarised Zone. Photo: EPA