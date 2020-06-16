“Chacha”, a geisha who asked to be identified by a pseudonym, dancing during an online drinking party with clients. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus forces Japanese geishas to offer their services online
- Geishas are entertainers and raconteurs highly skilled in traditional Japanese dance, musical instruments and games
- In accordance with social distancing rules, some geishas are now able to offer their traditional arts in the most modern of formats, via Zoom calls
