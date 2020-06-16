North Korean and South Korean officials at the opening ceremony for the first liaison office in Kaesong in 2018. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea blows up Kaesong liaison office near border with South

  • South Korea’s Ministry of Unification confirmed the action, which marks an escalation of tensions between the neighbours
  • Earlier this month, two activist groups sent anti-Kim leaflets by balloon across the border, prompting an angry response from North Korea
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:37pm, 16 Jun, 2020

