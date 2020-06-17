A picture taken in 2018 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows Korean People's Army soldiers marching during a mass rally in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korea to send troops to Kaesong, rejecting Seoul’s offer for special envoys
- Pyongyang will also resume military exercises, re-establish frontline guard posts and fly propaganda balloons towards South Korea, nullifying 2018 deal
- Moves come a day after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in an escalation of tensions
Topic | North Korea
A picture taken in 2018 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows Korean People's Army soldiers marching during a mass rally in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP