A picture taken in 2018 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows Korean People's Army soldiers marching during a mass rally in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea to send troops to Kaesong, rejecting Seoul’s offer for special envoys

  • Pyongyang will also resume military exercises, re-establish frontline guard posts and fly propaganda balloons towards South Korea, nullifying 2018 deal
  • Moves come a day after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in an escalation of tensions
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:47am, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A picture taken in 2018 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows Korean People's Army soldiers marching during a mass rally in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE