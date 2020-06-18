Bees fly near a hive in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Forget bees, use flying soap bubbles to pollinate plants and save world from starvation: Japan study

  • Bees still play a crucial role in modern farming, but intensifying threats this century have led to the death of millions of colonies globally
  • The study is thought to be the first exploring the properties of soap bubbles as pollen carriers, and to then link the concept to autonomous drones
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:03am, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bees fly near a hive in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE