Bees fly near a hive in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: AP
Forget bees, use flying soap bubbles to pollinate plants and save world from starvation: Japan study
- Bees still play a crucial role in modern farming, but intensifying threats this century have led to the death of millions of colonies globally
- The study is thought to be the first exploring the properties of soap bubbles as pollen carriers, and to then link the concept to autonomous drones
Topic | Japan
