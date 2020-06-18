Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai (L) and his lawmaker wife Anri. File photo: Kyodo
Ex-Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for alleged vote-buying
- Katsuyuki and Anri Kawai allegedly spent US$15,900 to get Anri elected in the 2019 upper house election, in which she won a seat
- The arrests come as a harsh blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he struggles with falling voter support
Topic | Japan
Former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai (L) and his lawmaker wife Anri. File photo: Kyodo