Darlie’s Chinese name translates to ‘black person toothpaste’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

Colgate reviews Chinese toothpaste brand Darlie amid US racism debate

  • Darlie, one of the bestselling toothpaste brands in Asia, has its roots deeply embedded in blackface
  • It is among a range of brands being reviewed in the US, where debates over racism have been sparked by the killing of Black American man George Floyd
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:10pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Darlie’s Chinese name translates to ‘black person toothpaste’. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE