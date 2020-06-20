North Koreans prepare anti-South Korea propaganda leaflets in North Korea. Photo: AP
North Korea prepares to send propaganda leaflets south in retaliation against Seoul
- One of the leaflets shows Moon drinking a cup of unidentified beverage and reads: ‘[He has] eaten it all, including the North-South Korea agreement.’
- South Korean activists have sent leaflets criticising the Kim regime across the border, prompting an angry response from Pyongyang in recent weeks
Topic | North Korea
North Koreans prepare anti-South Korea propaganda leaflets in North Korea. Photo: AP