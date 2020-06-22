A photo provided by the North Korean news agency KCNA shows North Koreans preparing anti-South Korea propaganda leaflets to send across the border. Photo: KCNA/DPA
North Korea says South ‘has to face the music’ as it readies ‘retaliatory punishment’
- North Korea said it will send 12 million leaflets in 3,000 balloons to South Korea, reflective of the ‘wrath and hatred’ of its citizens
- Pyongyang has been condemning Seoul for anti-North Korean leaflets floated over the border
Topic | North Korea
A photo provided by the North Korean news agency KCNA shows North Koreans preparing anti-South Korea propaganda leaflets to send across the border. Photo: KCNA/DPA