People pray at the Cornerstone of Peace in the Peace Memorial Park of Itoman, Okinawa prefecture, on June 22. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

Japan remembers 75 years since bloody WWII Battle of Okinawa

  • One of the few ground battles fought in Japan during World War II, the battle killed a quarter of the island's population – but its has long been played down
  • Some say the huge death toll may have affected the US decision to drop the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki one and a half months later
Topic |   Japan
DPA
DPA

Updated: 6:04am, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People pray at the Cornerstone of Peace in the Peace Memorial Park of Itoman, Okinawa prefecture, on June 22. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE