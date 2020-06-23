People pray at the Cornerstone of Peace in the Peace Memorial Park of Itoman, Okinawa prefecture, on June 22. Photo: Kyodo
Japan remembers 75 years since bloody WWII Battle of Okinawa
- One of the few ground battles fought in Japan during World War II, the battle killed a quarter of the island's population – but its has long been played down
- Some say the huge death toll may have affected the US decision to drop the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki one and a half months later
People pray at the Cornerstone of Peace in the Peace Memorial Park of Itoman, Okinawa prefecture, on June 22. Photo: Kyodo