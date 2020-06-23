Students stand in a line to have their temperatures checked before entering their classrooms at a school in Chungju, South Korea. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea sees uptick in coronavirus cases as second wave arrives early

  • President Moon Jae-in said he is ‘confident’ the virus ‘still can be controlled’ after the country reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday
  • A health official said a public holiday in May triggered a new wave of infections in Seoul
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:18pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students stand in a line to have their temperatures checked before entering their classrooms at a school in Chungju, South Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE