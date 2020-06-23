Students stand in a line to have their temperatures checked before entering their classrooms at a school in Chungju, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea sees uptick in coronavirus cases as second wave arrives early
- President Moon Jae-in said he is ‘confident’ the virus ‘still can be controlled’ after the country reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday
- A health official said a public holiday in May triggered a new wave of infections in Seoul
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
