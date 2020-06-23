A balloon containing leaflets and a poster denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, his grandfather and his sister, that was released by North Korean defectors on Monday night, is seen after it landed in Hongcheon, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
North Korea reinstalls border loudspeakers, defectors send leaflets amid rising tensions

  • Relations between the two Koreas have deteriorated in recent weeks after the North blew up a joint liaison office and threatened military action
  • North Korea’s military was seen putting up about 20 loudspeakers near the demilitarised zone, as defectors launched more balloons containing leaflets
Park Chan-kyongReuters
Updated: 3:21pm, 23 Jun, 2020

