US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pose for a photo before a meeting in Tokyo in May 2019. John Bolton wrote that the two leaders had a good personal relationship, both as “golf buddies as well as colleagues”. Photo: AP
Trump pushed Abe to mediate in Iran, knowing it would fail, Bolton claims in memoir
- Former US national security adviser John Bolton said Donald Trump used his relationship with Shinzo Abe to push for a boost in farm exports to Japan
- Meanwhile, Japan’s defence minister said the US has not asked Tokyo to pay US$8 billion to keep its troops in the country, as claimed by Bolton
Topic | Japan
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pose for a photo before a meeting in Tokyo in May 2019. John Bolton wrote that the two leaders had a good personal relationship, both as “golf buddies as well as colleagues”. Photo: AP