North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in North Korea. Kim has suspended his military's plans to take unspecified retaliatory action against South Korea. Photo: AP
North Korea suspends plans for military action against South
- Kim Jong-un presided over a meeting at which a decision was made to postpone plans for military retaliatory action against South Korea
- This comes after weeks of tensions, with observers saying it is possible North Korea is pulling away just enough to make room for South Korean concessions
