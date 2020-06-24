Mongolia's Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh wears a face mask as he votes at a polling site in Ulan Bator on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Mongolia heads to polls amid coronavirus success but corruption, economy a worry
- Economic malaise, corruption and weak public services dominate concerns among the country’s 3.2 million people, about half of whom live in the capital
- Despite discontent, ruling party expected to make strong showing based on competence in running government affairs and deft handling of Covid-19
