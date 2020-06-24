Mongolia's Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh wears a face mask as he votes at a polling site in Ulan Bator on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Mongolia heads to polls amid coronavirus success but corruption, economy a worry

  • Economic malaise, corruption and weak public services dominate concerns among the country’s 3.2 million people, about half of whom live in the capital
  • Despite discontent, ruling party expected to make strong showing based on competence in running government affairs and deft handling of Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:46pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Mongolia's Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh wears a face mask as he votes at a polling site in Ulan Bator on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE