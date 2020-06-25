Korean war veterans salute before a monument during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean war, at the Baengmagoji War Memorial in Cheorwon, near the DMZ separating North and South Korea. Photo: AFP
Korean war 70th anniversary sees calls for peace, disarmament
- North Korea invaded the US-backed South in 1950, triggering a bloody three-year war which technically still continues
- South Korea and the US reaffirmed their commitment to defending peace, while North Korea said it needs its nuclear arsenal to deter a US invasion
