An undated handout photo of one of the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Photo: EPA
Japan monitoring China’s ‘alarming’ activities at sea, border with India and in Hong Kong

  • Taro Kono, Japan’s defence minister, said China was ‘obviously’ trying to ‘unilaterally’ change the status quo in a number of disputed areas
  • Tokyo earlier said it had protested against a move by Beijing to rename underwater features in the East China Sea near a group of uninhabited islets
Updated: 7:02pm, 25 Jun, 2020

