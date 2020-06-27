Genichi Mitsuhashi carries out his ninja training in Iga, Mie prefecture, on June 21, 2019. Photo courtesy of Genichi Mitsuhashi / AFP
Japan’s first Ninja Studies graduate tried to live like a real ninja
- Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, completed the master’s course at Mie University in central Japan, the region considered the home of the ninja
- He now teaches ninja skills at his own dojo and runs a local inn while pursuing his PhD
