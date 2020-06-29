A police officer stands guard near Japanese and South Korean national flags during a 2015 reception to mark the normalising of ties between the two countries. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Japan pushes back against Trump’s plan to include South Korea in G7

  • Tokyo has reportedly told Washington its dissent over Seoul stems from differences in policy on China and North Korea
  • Japan and South Korea have been at odds over wartime issues stemming from Tokyo’s colonial rule between 1910 and 1945
Topic |   G7
BloombergJulian Ryall
Bloomberg and Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:41pm, 29 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer stands guard near Japanese and South Korean national flags during a 2015 reception to mark the normalising of ties between the two countries. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE