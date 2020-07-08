The woman said she had thought ‘it would be all right’ to leave the toddler alone in their Tokyo flat. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese girl, 3, starved to death after being left alone at home for a week

  • Saki Kakehashi, 24, is accused of leaving her daughter unattended for eight days while spending time with her boyfriend
  • Autopsy results showed the little girl died from severe dehydration and hunger
