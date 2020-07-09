A Tokyo Metro worker, wearing goggle and protective mask, sprays chemicals to make anti-virus coating inside a passenger car at its depot. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Tokyo reports 224 new infections, a daily record for Japanese capital
- Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted in late May
- The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at the previous high of 206 on April 17
