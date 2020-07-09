Ahn Hee-jung was convicted last year of sexual intercourse by abuse of authority after his female assistant accused him of repeatedly raping her. Photo: AFP
Moon Jae-in criticised for sending flowers to funeral for convicted sex offender’s mother
- Ahn Hee-jung came second to Moon in the race for their party’s presidential nomination in 2017 but was last year convicted and sentenced to jail
- He was temporarily released to attend mother’s funeral and received visits from scores of political heavyweights offering their condolences
