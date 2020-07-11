Mourners paying tribute at a memorial altar for Park Won-soon in Seoul. Photo: AP
Seoul mayor Park Won-soon’s case shows South Korea has a deep sexism problem
- Activists say by taking his own life, the top women’s rights advocate who was facing complaint of sexual harassment, had once again silenced the accuser
- Park’s case highlights the scale of gender inequality in South Korean politics despite a high-profile #MeToo campaign in the country
Topic | South Korea
Mourners paying tribute at a memorial altar for Park Won-soon in Seoul. Photo: AP