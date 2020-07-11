Former South Korean Army General Paik Sun-yup pictured in 1953. Photo: APFormer South Korean Army General Paik Sun-yup pictured in 1953. Photo: AP
South Korean war hero Paik Sun-yup dies age 99

  • Paik, who was born in 1920 in what is now North Korea, was celebrated for leading troops to several victories during the 1950-53 Korean war
  • He famously saved from death an arrested major Park Chung-hee, who go on to rule South Korea as dictator for nearly 20 years after a 1961 coup
Updated: 12:08pm, 11 Jul, 2020

