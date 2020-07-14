Japan sees China as a longer-term and more serious threat than nuclear-armed North Korea. Photo: Reuters
Japan accuses China of pushing territorial claims, spreading propaganda during coronavirus pandemic
- Defence white paper describes ‘relentless’ intrusions in waters around a group of islets claimed by both nations in the East China Sea
- Review also claims China was responsible for ‘propaganda’ and ‘disinformation’ during confusion caused by the coronavirus
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japan sees China as a longer-term and more serious threat than nuclear-armed North Korea. Photo: Reuters