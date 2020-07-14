Visitors to a Tokyo amusement park have their temperatures checked. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Tokyo urges boy band fans to get tested, three Manila hospitals reach capacity
- Tokyo’s latest cluster has been traced to Theatre Moliere, which staged a play for six days starring mainly up-and-coming boy band members
- In Thailand, authorities are seeking to trace the contacts of two recent foreign arrivals in the country who were infected and may have violated quarantine
