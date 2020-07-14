Lee Myung-hee (C) leaves a court after her trial in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap/AFPLee Myung-hee (C) leaves a court after her trial in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap/AFP
Mother of Korean Air ‘nut rage’ heiress gets suspended sentence for assaulting staff

  • Lee Myung-hee, 70, was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for three years on the grounds the fact that the victims did not want her to be punished
  • She faced multiple allegations of assault against her employees including kicking, slapping, and throwing a pair of scissors
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:45pm, 14 Jul, 2020

