Mother of Korean Air ‘nut rage’ heiress gets suspended sentence for assaulting staff
- Lee Myung-hee, 70, was given a two-year jail sentence suspended for three years on the grounds the fact that the victims did not want her to be punished
- She faced multiple allegations of assault against her employees including kicking, slapping, and throwing a pair of scissors
Topic | South Korea
Lee Myung-hee (C) leaves a court after her trial in Seoul. Photo: Yonhap/AFP