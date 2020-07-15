A man wearing a face mask makes his way through Tokyo’s mostly empty Kabukicho district. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: Tokyo prepares to lift alert to highest level after nightlife clusters
- Japan is one of several Asian countries that have been forced to tighten restrictions and brace for more infections after initially appearing to have the pandemic under control
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned her country must prepare for further outbreaks, saying the epidemic was now ‘exploding’ elsewhere
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man wearing a face mask makes his way through Tokyo’s mostly empty Kabukicho district. Photo: Reuters