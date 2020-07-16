People wearing face masks head to work near JR Tokyo Station. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus latest: Tokyo reports 280 new cases, a daily record, raising concerns about wider spread
- Increased numbers coincide with expanded testing programme, after Japanese capital carried out 4,000 tests on a single day
- Meanwhile in the Philippines, government could reimpose tight quarantine restrictions in Manila amid a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
