People wearing face masks head to work near JR Tokyo Station. Photo: KyodoPeople wearing face masks head to work near JR Tokyo Station. Photo: Kyodo
People wearing face masks head to work near JR Tokyo Station. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus latest: Tokyo reports 280 new cases, a daily record, raising concerns about wider spread

  • Increased numbers coincide with expanded testing programme, after Japanese capital carried out 4,000 tests on a single day
  • Meanwhile in the Philippines, government could reimpose tight quarantine restrictions in Manila amid a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:27pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks head to work near JR Tokyo Station. Photo: KyodoPeople wearing face masks head to work near JR Tokyo Station. Photo: Kyodo
People wearing face masks head to work near JR Tokyo Station. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE