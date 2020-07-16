South Korean vegetarian activists wearing dog masks stage a rally opposing the country’s culture of eating dog meat. Photo: AP
South Korean activists hold mock funeral to protest against ‘dog meat day’
- Pets are growing in popularity, and a survey in 2018 indicated that about 80 per cent of South Koreans had not eaten dog meat in the previous year
- However, many people still oppose outlawing the consumption of dog meat because they view it as surrendering to Western pressure
Topic | South Korea
