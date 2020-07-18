Lee Man-hee, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, speaks during a press conference in Gapyeong in March. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: leader of Shincheonji church questioned by South Korean prosecutors
- Doomsday sect was hotbed of Covid-19 infection during early phase of country’s outbreak
- Lee Man-hee, 88, is accused of ordering church officials to hide followers’ identities, hampering contact tracing by health authorities
Topic | Coronavirus South Korea
Lee Man-hee, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, speaks during a press conference in Gapyeong in March. Photo: AFP