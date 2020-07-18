A karaoke singer performs in a karaoke lounge. A new feature allows users to sing clearly even while wearing a face mask. Photo: HandoutA karaoke singer performs in a karaoke lounge. A new feature allows users to sing clearly even while wearing a face mask. Photo: Handout
A karaoke singer performs in a karaoke lounge. A new feature allows users to sing clearly even while wearing a face mask. Photo: Handout
Japan’s karaoke bars offer ‘mask effect’ feature to amplify singing while wearing face mask

  • As karaoke parlours reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new setting can amplify mid-range to high-range pitches which are muffled through a mask
  • On Saturday, Japan reported about 650 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since April 11, with nearly half of them in Tokyo
Kyodo
Updated: 10:25pm, 18 Jul, 2020

