Britain taps Japan for Huawei alternatives in its 5G networks, report says

  • Britain has named NEC Corporation and Fujitsu as potential alternative suppliers, the Nikkei business daily reported without citing sources
  • Fears over the security of Huawei have forced the UK PM to choose between the US and China, weighing a critical alliance against billions in investment
Updated: 11:34am, 19 Jul, 2020

Britain has ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027. Photo: ReutersBritain has ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027. Photo: Reuters
