Britain has ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027. Photo: Reuters
Britain taps Japan for Huawei alternatives in its 5G networks, report says
- Britain has named NEC Corporation and Fujitsu as potential alternative suppliers, the Nikkei business daily reported without citing sources
- Fears over the security of Huawei have forced the UK PM to choose between the US and China, weighing a critical alliance against billions in investment
