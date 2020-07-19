Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: Kyodo
As coronavirus cases surge, Japan looks to give local governments more authority
- Prefectural governors have been calling for more power to be given to local governments in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
- On Sunday, Tokyo reported another 188 coronavirus cases, amid rising public concern over a resurgence of the pandemic in Tokyo and elsewhere
Topic | Japan
Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: Kyodo