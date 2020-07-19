Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: KyodoJapanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

As coronavirus cases surge, Japan looks to give local governments more authority

  • Prefectural governors have been calling for more power to be given to local governments in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
  • On Sunday, Tokyo reported another 188 coronavirus cases, amid rising public concern over a resurgence of the pandemic in Tokyo and elsewhere
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:02pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: KyodoJapanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga has told a TV station that a new law to give governors more power to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak is necessary. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE