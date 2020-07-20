Workers at a cosmetics factory in Otawara, Tochigi prefecture. File photo: AFPWorkers at a cosmetics factory in Otawara, Tochigi prefecture. File photo: AFP
Japan to pay firms to produce goods locally or in Southeast Asia, in shift from China

  • Dozens of companies will get US$536 million in subsidies to invest in production in Japan
  • Another 30 firms will receive money for investments in Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand and other Southeast Asian nations, according to a separate announcement
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:52pm, 20 Jul, 2020

