Marines of the US, left, and South Korea, wearing blue headbands, take positions after landing on a beach during a joint military combined amphibious exercise in 2016. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Coronavirus threatens to disrupt South Korea-US military exercises
- US Forces Korea has reported nearly 50 infections among its troops, employees and their families in the past three weeks
- The spike in cases has raised concern in South Korea, where about 28,000 US troops are based
Topic | South Korea
Marines of the US, left, and South Korea, wearing blue headbands, take positions after landing on a beach during a joint military combined amphibious exercise in 2016. Photo: Yonhap via AP