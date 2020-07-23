A handout image taken in 2016 and released by Global Fishing Watch shows Chinese fishing boats anchored off the South Korean island of Ulleung-do because of bad weather in North Korean waters. Photo: Handout / AFP
Huge Chinese ‘dark fleets’ accused of fishing illegally in North Korean waters
- Researchers tracked hundreds of ships that do not appear in public monitoring systems fishing in violation of UN sanctions
- Competition from the larger, better-equipped Chinese vessels also forced North Korean fishermen to poach in Russian waters
Topic | North Korea
A handout image taken in 2016 and released by Global Fishing Watch shows Chinese fishing boats anchored off the South Korean island of Ulleung-do because of bad weather in North Korean waters. Photo: Handout / AFP